Residents of areas near Vasiliko energy center tell MPs further development to meet their wrath

Residents of areas near Vasiliko energy center on Wednesday told House Environment Committee members that planned future development plans will meet their wrath because of the dreadful impact on the environment.

Their top concern is the relocation and operation of three factories for the production of concrete asphalt in the heavy industrial zone of the Kalavasos area.

Special reference was also made to the fire on June 11 in the facilities for the collection, management and storage of waste tires in the quarry of the Vasilikos Cement Factory.

Larnaca district officer Odysseas Hadjistefanou said there is strong from community councils and residents in relation to the emissions of all industries in the Vasilikos area.

He then referred to the Ministry of Energy’s commitment during the transfer of the energy center in the area that there would be no development east of the river.

And that the zone would be available to craftsmen and offices which serve the energy center’s companies.