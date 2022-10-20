NewsLocalLocals chase would-be burglars in Polemi village

Locals chase would-be burglars in Polemi village

Nicosia: Woman finds burglars on return home

On Thursday morning, residents of Polemi stopped a burglary attempt by capturing one suspect and chasing a second one away.

According to police, residents reported that they saw an unidentified couple driving in the village’s streets in a silver car.

A few minutes later, a man who was in the car, was seen trying to break into a house.

Immediately, residents of the community chased the man, managed to capture him, and informed the police.

The woman, who was waiting in the car, drove away.

The residents, however, noted the car’s license plate and informed the police.

At the same time, social media users posted the car’s details online requesting assistance to track the suspect.

By gavriella
Previous article
Overcrowding bringing Central Prison to breaking point
Next article
All About Wine: 6-week Wine Course with George Kassianos starting on October 31

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros