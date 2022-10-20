Locals chase would-be burglars in Polemi village

On Thursday morning, residents of Polemi stopped a burglary attempt by capturing one suspect and chasing a second one away.

According to police, residents reported that they saw an unidentified couple driving in the village’s streets in a silver car.

A few minutes later, a man who was in the car, was seen trying to break into a house.

Immediately, residents of the community chased the man, managed to capture him, and informed the police.

The woman, who was waiting in the car, drove away.

The residents, however, noted the car’s license plate and informed the police.

At the same time, social media users posted the car’s details online requesting assistance to track the suspect.