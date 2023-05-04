NewsLocalResidences unscathed in Monagroulli fire (PHOTOS)

Residences unscathed in Monagroulli fire (PHOTOS)

Monagroulli Fire
Monagroulli Fire

No injuries or serious damages to residences were recorded after a fire that started on Thursday afternoon in Monagroulli, Limassol.

According to authorities, the fire started from wild, dry vegetation near the highway towards the exit to Pentakomo.

A total of 15 houses had to be evacuated as the fire neared a residential area.

“We managed to save people’s houses,” the community leader of Monagroulli, Paraskevas Eracleous told philenews.

A total of 12 vehicles from the fire service, the forestry department and local authorities are operating in the area, assisted by a forestry department aircraft.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said that they are waiting for reinforcements from the Game and Fauna service, while Civil Defence volunteers have also arrived at Monagroulli.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Latin American election influence operation linked to Miami marketing firm
Next article
Tax Department urges citizens to submit VAT statements by May deadline

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros