Residences unscathed in Monagroulli fire (PHOTOS)

No injuries or serious damages to residences were recorded after a fire that started on Thursday afternoon in Monagroulli, Limassol.

According to authorities, the fire started from wild, dry vegetation near the highway towards the exit to Pentakomo.

A total of 15 houses had to be evacuated as the fire neared a residential area.

“We managed to save people’s houses,” the community leader of Monagroulli, Paraskevas Eracleous told philenews.

A total of 12 vehicles from the fire service, the forestry department and local authorities are operating in the area, assisted by a forestry department aircraft.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said that they are waiting for reinforcements from the Game and Fauna service, while Civil Defence volunteers have also arrived at Monagroulli.