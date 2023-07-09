Research shows who sets up matches in football and why

NewsLocalResearch shows who sets up matches in football and why

The managements of football teams are for most people the initiators of match-fixing, while the coaches of the teams and the football referees seem to take a back seat to the coaches and referees as the leaders in match-fixing.

This is just one of the several highly interesting findings of a research conducted by Dr. Maria Kramvias-Kapardi, professor of the Technical University of Cyprus, on the phenomenon of match-fixing in football, which has recently been presented at a conference of the Committee for Ethics and Safeguarding in Sport.

Specifically, when asked who are the instigators of match-fixing, most respondents (76%) and irrespective of their position or status, chose the management of the club. Some 81% of the management considered that the management itself determines a match, while coaches (25%) or referees (36%) were less often chosen as the instigators.

Regarding the reasons why matches are staged, 62% felt that this was due to a team’s financial difficulties, 60% to easy money and low risk of detection, 37% to personal financial difficulties, 27% to pressure from other football stakeholders, 22% to threats and blackmail and 19% to pressure from stakeholders outside football.

It is worth noting that the survey was completed in April 2022 and players (professional and amateur), team executives, coaches, and referees took part in it. So, their responses as protagonists of football are of particular interest and weight.

