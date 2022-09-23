One in two employees has experienced bullying – research

Seven in 10 employees in Cyprus say that employees are experiencing harassment at work, while one in two admitted that they had personally experienced bullying at work, according to a research presented by SEK trade union.

The research’s aim was to highlight the main issues that people experience at the workplace.

Among others, participants reported that low salaries and the increasing cost of living is the main problem that employees in Cyprus currently face (83%).

Also, 31% said that the minimum wage should be higher.

In an announcement SEK said that it will take action and submit policy proposals to combat work insecurity and workplace harassment.