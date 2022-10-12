Rescued flamingo set free at Akrotiri salt lake

On Monday, the Game and Fauna Service set free a rescued young flamingo at the Akrotiri salt lake.

The flamingo had been rescued on September 19 by a British woman who was canoeing in Episkopi Bay, the Service said.

The bird had been thin and undernourished. On the same day, it was taken by members of the Game and Fauna Service to the Veterinary Services and then to the Rehabilitation Center of the Service where it followed a specific treatment, with specialised nutrition.

Initially, the bird was fed by a member of the Service but after a few days, it started eating by itself.

A few days ago, a transmitter was placed on the bird, donated by the director of the Akrotiri Environmental Education and Information Center.

Transmitters have been placed on many birds that were set free in the past, after their treatment at the Rehabilitation Center.

The Game and Fauna Service hopes the new flamingo will normally integrate into the natural environment and provide important information on the area’s ecology.