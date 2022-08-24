Requests for dormitories at University of Cyprus double this year

The prices of dormitories at the University of Cyprus are clearly cheaper than what students can find in the private sector, since according to the type of room prices range between 120 to 160 euros per month.

As Menelaos Menelaou, Head of Academic Affairs and Student Welfare Service at University of Cyprus, said, this year the requests by students are double the number of rooms. Asked how many rooms the University currently has, Menelaou said 208. From these, 59 have been given to freshmen, 106 to students of other years, 19 to freshmen Greeks, eight to international students and two are described as COVID-19 rooms in case a tenant needs to be isolated. The remaining 15 will be given to students after the B’ distribution.

He also noted that due to the fact that there is great demand, the University will proceed with phase 2 of dormitories, a fact that will add another 700 rooms that will be ready in the next 4-5 years.