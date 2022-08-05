Requests for benefits to be done electronically as of September

Finally the public will be able to submit requests for unemployment benefits electronically as of the beginning of September. Initially the plan was for the service to be ready end of July, through the new government platform gov.cy, and so would the allowances for motherhood and pregnancy.

However, this was not done and during a meeting last Tuesday new deadlines were set. According to Phileleftheros information, the deadline for the digitization of all provisions and allowances offered by the Social Security Services will be ready by the end of September.

The target is also to be able to pay electronically overdue social contributions and when this will be done, the need for the operation of regional social security offices will in fact cease to exist.