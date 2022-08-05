NewsLocalRequests for benefits to be done electronically as of September

Requests for benefits to be done electronically as of September

Free ICT training courses for unemployed

Finally the public will be able to submit requests for unemployment benefits electronically as of the beginning of September. Initially the plan was for the service to be ready end of July, through the new government platform gov.cy, and so would the allowances for motherhood and pregnancy.

However, this was not done and during a meeting last Tuesday new deadlines were set. According to Phileleftheros information, the deadline for the digitization of all provisions and allowances offered by the Social Security Services will be ready by the end of September.

The target is also to be able to pay electronically overdue social contributions and when this will be done, the need for the operation of regional social security offices will in fact cease to exist.

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Saturday
Next articleMinistry does not confirm about deposit in block 6

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros