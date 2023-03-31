Republic of Cyprus population to pass 1 million by 2100 – projections

The population of the Republic of Cyprus will exceed one million by 2100, according to projections from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical service.

According to these projections, the population of Cyprus is expected to increase from 904,705 on January 1, 2022, to 1,007,739 on January 1 2100.

However, the population across the EU is projected to drop by 6%, or by 27.3 million, during the same period, the Eurostat projections show.

The total population of the bloc now stands at 451 million, boosted by the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, following Russia’s invasion.

After a decrease in 2020 and 2021 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the population of the EU started recovering in 2022.

According to Eurostat, the EU population is projected to peak at 453 million in 2026, before declining to a projected level of 420 million in 2100.

At an EU level, the share of children and young people (aged 0-19) is projected to decrease from 20% in early 2022 to 18% in 2100. Similarly, the share of the working-age population (20-64 years old) in the total EU population is projected to fall from 59% in 2022 to 50% in 2100.

In contrast, the share of older adults (65 years and over) in the total EU population is projected to increase. The share of those aged 65-79 is expected to increase by 2% from 15% at the beginning of 2022 to 17% in 2100, while the share of those aged 80 and over is expected to more than double from 6% to 15%.

The projections are based on the assumption of partial convergence of EU countries’ fertility, mortality and migration patterns.