Reported incidents of domestic violence surge in Cyprus

Reported incidents of domestic violence in Cyprus have risen by more than 300% in the past four years, according to data shared with Phileleftheros by the police.

The data show that cases have surged from 965 in 2018 to 3,082 in 2022, indicating a rise of 319%. This can be attributed to two significant factors: the influence of the pandemic and increasing awareness among victims of their rights, Phileleftheros writes.

Notably, nearly six out of every ten cases that were reported pertained to physical violence, while four out of ten revolved around psychological abuse, with a smaller proportion, approximately 1.45%, related to sexual violence.

Police records underscore that the progression of family violence reports has been relentless over the years. In 2018, there were 965 reported instances, with physical violence accounting for 648 cases, psychological abuse at 301, and sexual violence standing at 16 cases.

Subsequently, 2019 saw a rise with 1,199 cases, comprising 798 instances of physical violence, 374 of psychological abuse, and 27 of sexual violence. This pattern continued into 2020, reporting 1,881 cases, with physical violence at 1,076, psychological abuse at 777, and sexual violence at 28.

The year 2021 marked a substantial escalation, with 3,347 cases reported, out of which 1,925 were instances of physical violence, 1,371 were psychological abuse cases, and 51 were sexual violence cases. In 2022, the trend persisted, with 3,082 cases reported, breaking down into 1,752 physical violence cases, 1,300 psychological abuse cases, and 30 sexual violence cases.

This year, the scenario seems unchanged, as domestic violence units across Cyprus continue to receive daily reports of familial violence.

Most frequently, the perpetrators are found to be spouses, partners, or cohabitants. The majority of incidents are concentrated in Nicosia and Limassol provinces, with a significant number of foreign women falling victim to these acts.

A significant aspect to consider is that a substantial number of cases do not proceed to court due to victims either retracting their complaints under pressure or later opting not to testify before the authorities.

