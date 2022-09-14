Report into prison controversy: Deposition by over 55 witnesses

The report into the explosive central prisons row between its director and the now suspended head of police drug squad (Ykan) will be handed over to the Attorney General on Thursday.

Nicosia lawyer Achilleas Emilianides – the independent criminal investigator appointed to the case – has taken deposition from over 55 witnesses, Philenews reported on Wednesday citing inside information.

Attorney General George Savvides will have to look at whether criminal offences may have been committed following the shocking accusations made by prison chief Anna Aristotelous against Ykan’s boss Michalis Katsounotos.

Aristotelous had accused Katsounotos of colluding with an imprisoned drug lord so as to secure damaging footage of her and her assistant Athena Demetriou.

That led to a series of investigations being launched, the first one ordered by the Attorney General and focusing only on Aristotelous’ allegations.

However, a second investigation was deemed necessary after the courts found that a man behind bars – serving life sentences for murder – was the ringleader of two attempted murder attacks.

And he had used a mobile phone while in prison to organize the criminal act, with the deputy attorney general’s office also citing recent reports which allege rampant drug use inside the prisons.

Alleged illegalities – drug and phone use, among others – reportedly have continued long after Aristotelous took charge of the prisons.

Aristotelous and Demetriou asked to be transferred from their positions a day after the second investigation was announced.

At the same time, Katsounotos’ suspension also expires on Thursday and the Justice Minister will decide whether to lift it depending on the Emilianides report’s findings.