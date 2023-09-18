Repeated cancellation of tenders for public works in Cyprus a big problem

A tender for the construction of storage sheds for army vehicles and tanks at various Army camps around the island at a cost of €2 million was cancelled the last minute.

And the implementation process has been postponed, Philenews reported on Monday.

And this highlighted once again the issue of repeated cancellation of tenders for various public works in Cyprus. As a result, delays in the start and completion of projects is a fact.

Specifically, the situation with public tenders today is that a total of 36 appeals were recorded in 2021, 16 of which were successful and 17 rejected. Three of them were withdrawn by the applicants.

The figures show that, in that year alone, one in two appeals were deemed justified and the bids were dropped.

Then comes the case of interim measures through which contracting authorities – mainly public sector agencies – are deprived of the right to sign contracts with companies deemed to meet the criteria to a more adequate degree than others.

Here, of the 35 requested, 29 were granted, 5 were rejected and one was withdrawn.

Data by the Tender Review Authority shows that out of the total number of appeals in 2021, 44.4% were successful – compared to 37.2% in 2020.

In addition, 47.2% were dismissed (58.1% in 2020) and 8.3% were withdrawn (4.7% in 2020).

In terms of interim measures, 82.9% were granted (74.4% in 2020), 14.3% were dismissed (23.3% in 2020) and 2.9% were withdrawn (2.3% in 2020).