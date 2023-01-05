Reopening of Tala hospice picking up speed

The reopening of “Friends Hospice” in new premises in Tala, Paphos is well underway as the project secured a planning permit, philenews reported on Thursday.

Furthermore, volunteers are working to get the building and the surrounding area into shape. Recently, some thirty volunteers fixed the roofs, transported building materials and did gardening work.

Among the volunteers were the Latchi Water Sports team. Atlas Coffee offered catering.

The construction of the hospice is becoming a common cause for many people in Paphos who see the need for a centre that will provide palliative care to residents.

Recently, the Guardian ran a feature on the project in which it highlighted the story of a 74-year-old British man currently facing trial for killing his terminally ill wife in Tremithousa, to – as he told Court – assist her to die.

Since its opening, Tala hospice housed over 2000 patients, 70% of them Cypriots. However, the facility shut down in 2020 as the clinic that housed it needed the beds to join Gesy.

Now, it is preparing to reopen in new premises in a cul-de-sac in Tala.

“We’re already getting calls,” says Chris Jones, a retired headmaster from the UK who runs the hospice. “It’s been like walking through treacle obtaining the permits but now I’m delighted to say we’re there.”

