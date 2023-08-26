Renovation works in Nicosia’s Old GSP Stadium area to finish by early 2024

The renovation works in the area where the Old GSP Stadium in the heart of Nicosia once stood are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday citing Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Giorgadjis.

The renovation of the old GSP site includes an urban square, green spaces, recreation area and underground parking for 554 vehicles.

As well as additional parking spaces for 33 for people with disabilities and 28 for people with reduced mobility (families).

Moreover, there will be 12 electric car charging areas, with provision for 108 electric cars.

Also, a café, a restaurant, a bookstore, an art gallery, an amphitheater and a square where people can just gather and mingle.

In addition, the green element, as well as the water element, will have their presence in the renovated GSP.

Low trees and other vegetation will be planted above the underground parking facilities. Also, the new park will include, among other things, a small waterfall and a water wall feature.