Renewal of vehicle registration permits through banks only online

The renewal of vehicle registration permits for 2023 through banks can only be done online and not at a bank branch, the Department of Road Transport said on Wednesday.

The period for renewal of vehicle registration licences for the year 2023 started today.

According to the Department of Road Transport, permits can be renewed for a period of three, six, nine and 12 months and the deadline for doing so is Saturday, March 11, 2023 – just before midnight.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
