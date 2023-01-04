The renewal of vehicle registration permits for 2023 began on Wednesday and the deadline is Saturday, March 11, 2023 – just before midnight.

This is what the government’s Road Transport Department said in a statement, adding that permits can be renewed for a period of three, six, nine, or 12 months.

Following March 11’s deadline, a surcharge of €10 plus 10% of the renewal fee – corresponding to the amount due for the current year -will be applied.

Registration renewals must be accompanied by a Certificate of suitability or roadworthiness (MOT) and proof of car insurance.

The Department also advises everyone to make sure they renew their vehicle’s license in plenty of time and not to wait until the last few days so as to prevent the system’s overload.

Moreover, vehicles whose registration permit for the year 2022 has not been renewed and which have not been registered as immobilized will be deleted from the register if the amount due for the year 2022 is not paid.

Registration permits can be renewed throughout the year: online, at Banks, Citizens’ Assistance Centres (KEPs) and District Offices of the Department of Postal Services.

No notices will be sent to vehicle owners for renewal of registration permits.