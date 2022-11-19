NewsLocalRemand renewed against prison guards on Turkish-Cypriot brutal murder

Remand renewed against prison guards on Turkish-Cypriot brutal murder

Three Central Prisons guards were remanded in custody for a further six days this morning by the Assize court in Nicosia as investigations continue over possible criminal offences in the brutal murder of Turkish Cypriot inmate Tansu Cidan, who was beaten to death in his cell on October 27.

The prison guards, including a sergeant, facing manslaughter and neglect of duty charges, continued to deny any wrongdoing following yet another round of questioning.

They have submitted a number of claims about their whereabouts and actions on the day that Cidan, 41, was found dead in his cell.

Authorities looked into their side of the story through closed circuit prison systems and other testimony, eventually leading to the arrests.

The court was convinced there was adequate evidence against the prison guards to warrant a renewal of their remand, pending on-going investigation.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
