Religious leaders of Cyprus pay respects to Archbishop Chrysostomos II

Religious leaders of Cyprus expressed their condolences for the passing of Archbishop Chrysostomos II who died overnight at age 81, after a long battle with cancer.

The Office of the Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process, whose members are all religious leaders of the island wrote on its Twitter account: “All Religious leaders of Cyprus, faith communities and RTCYPP facilitation who have worked with HB the Archbishop Chrysostomos II join the Synod and Church of Cyprus in mourning and prayer for the loss of a trusted leader, friend and brother. May His Beatitude’s memory stay Eternal.”

It adds that “this morning we lost a courageous leader, Archbishop Chrysostomos II who turned a new page in the history of the island as the first head of the Church of Cyprus to enter into dialogue with Muslim and Christian leaders of the island to advance religious freedom and peace for all”.