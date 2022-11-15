Relatives of 2017 hit and run accident’s victim want case to reopen

Much to the disappointment of relatives of a hit and run accident that happened in Pano Kyvides, Limassol, five years ago the driver is still at large.

And the case seems to have just been filed as unresolved with no real investigation efforts taking pace, the relatives of the 69-year-old victim Elisavet Phedonos Michail also told Philenews on Tuesday.

The victim was found at around 5.45pm on December 9, 2017, lying unconscious and injured on the tarmac near the church of Ayios Panteleimonas.

She was transferred to the Limassol general hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following information, police said the car involved in the accident was a low suspension twin cabin truck, colour grey, silver or white.

“My sister’s soul cannot rest because the Police have yet to exercise the power and means at their disposal to solve her death, or rather murder,” one of her brothers said.

“We call it a murder since the driver ran over and killed my sister and then disappeared, making sure he is not to be found. The family requests that the case file reopens and everything gets re-examined,” he added.

He also said that some persons may have seen what happened and were too afraid to give statements for various reasons.