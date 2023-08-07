Rekindled fire in Limassol’s Alassa dam area now in remission

A rekindled fire in Alassa dam area, Limassol district, is now in remission but firefighters on Monday morning were still confronted with an open front between nearby Fasoula-Apsiou villages.

This is what Fire Brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis has said adding that aerial forces have begun extinguishing the flare-ups at the crack of dawn.

Some roads in the area are still closed off and no traffic is allowed.

The cause of the fire which broke out on Friday afternoon and was initially extinguished a day later remains unknown.

It had burned around 3.5 square kilometres and affected the villages of Paramytha, Apaisia, Alassa, and Korfi.

However, flare-ups due strong winds rekindled the area’s fire on Sunday and people had been evacuated again from their homes for prevention purposes.

Two two livestock facilities had been completely destroyed, while a home in Apaisia had also been damaged.