Registrations for the Adult Education Centers begin today

The Adult Education Centers is a significant program which provides general adult education in Cyprus within the framework of providing lifelong learning opportunities. The main objective of the Adult Education Centers is the general development of each adult’s personality as well as the social, financial and cultural development of citizens and society in general. More than 25,000 people participate in the Adult Education Centers every year.

The classes are offered in 25 meetings annually, once a week, for 90 minutes. Each person can follow various subjects, completing the statement online and choosing the subjects he/she wants. The fees are 55 euros and payments will only be made online through the JCC service.

Registrations begin today and will last until 19 September. Classes are expected to begin in the first two weeks of October.

More information at www.moec.gov.cy/epimorfotika.