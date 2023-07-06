Refugees, migrants celebrate their graduation from language, ICT courses in Nicosia

NewsLocalRefugees, migrants celebrate their graduation from language, ICT courses in Nicosia

Generation for Change CY (GFC) announced the successful completion of the 2023 summer term of its Employability Hub and Youthpath programmes.

According to a press release by the organisation, the programmes included ten weeks of English language, Greek language and ICT classes for adults and minors aimed at enhancing the skills of refugees and migrants, while supporting their social and economic integration.

To honour and thank the 38 students that completed the courses, the organisation celebrated the end of the summer term with a graduation ceremony at GFC’s office yesterday, July 5, 2023.

Apart from the students, the Latin Patriarchal Vicar of Cyprus Fr. Bruno Varriano, carers and representatives from the Nicosia shelters for unaccompanied minors and their legal guardians joined the celebrations.

“We would like to thank the United States Embassy and the Latin Patriarchal Vicariate in Cyprus for enabling the implementation of the Employability Hub and YouthPath programmes, respectively,” the organisation noted.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
