Reduction of excise duty on fuel to continue until January 2023

During an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet decided to continue the reduction of excise duty on fuel until January 2023, aiming to ease the burden that households and businesses are facing due to the increases in energy products.

The additional financial cost for the state is expected to be 6.5 million euros, while the total cost together with the previous cost of implementing the measure totals 33 million euros.

The current period of reduced excise duty ends on 30 September 2022.

The Cabinet authorized the Finance Minister to submit the draft bill to Parliament for approval as urgent and to make any changes, if this is deemed necessary, without bringing it back to the Cabinet.

