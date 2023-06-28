InsiderBusinessReduced excise tax rate on energy to officially end on June 30...

Reduced excise tax rate on energy to officially end on June 30 -Cabinet

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided not to extend the reduced excise tax rate on motor and heating fuels.

As of July 1, consumers will pay full taxes for fuel, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said.

However, the Minister noted, the government – through the Electricity Authority of Cyprus – will continue subsidising electricity costs for low-income households, unemployed individuals, recipients of the minimum guaranteed income, multi-child families, single parents and farmers using pump stations.

This subsidy will be extended for another three months, costing the state a total of 2.5 million euros, Keravnos said.

The reduced excise tax rate was implemented in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine which led to spiking fuel prices and the EU relying less on cheaper Russian energy.

Currently, the Cypriot government subsides around 8.32 cents a litre on the price of motor fuels.

Therefore, based on current prices, the average cost of 95 octane unleaded petrol and diesel will rise from €1.38 per litre to €1.46 cents per litre.

The average price of heating oil will also increase by around 6.2 cents a litre to €1.03 cents a litre, up from today’s €0.97 cents.

Read more:

Reduced excise tax rate on motor fuel, electricity in Cyprus expires on June 30

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cabinet to take measures strengthening interdepartmental coordination on sanctions
Next article
Authorities releasing sterile male mosquitoes into the wild to control overpopulation

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros