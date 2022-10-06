Redevelopment of area around walls of Nicosia to be completed in 16 months

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Giorkatzis and CEO of CYFIELD CONSTRUCTIONS – CYFIELD DEVELOPMENT Company George Chrysochos on Wednesday signed the agreement for a project regarding the reconstruction of the external perimeter arch of the trench at Nicosia Walls (phase A2.3).

The project includes the reconstruction of the pavement north of Stasinou Avenue from its junction with Doros Loizou bridge toward Archbishop Makarios II street (Kolokasi opening).

The project is part of the wider planning of the Strategy of Integrated Sustainable Urban Development and the Plan for the Center of Nicosia, an announcement of the Municipality noted.

It is added that the project at the level of the trench will include a walking area, the establishment of a bicycle road, the upgrading of the stone rainwater drain, and the installation of an elevator for access to the level of the road.

The project will cover an area of approximately 9,500 square meters and will cost 3,255,569.87 plus VAT.

The work is expected to be completed in 16 months and the project is co-funded by the European Cohesion Fund and national resources.