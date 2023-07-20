Red alert for forest fires on Friday

The Department of Forests issued a press release stating that the risk of forest fires will continue to be on red alert on Friday.

The release notes that lighting fires without a proper permit is strictly prohibited and is considered a serious offence. Those found guilty could face imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000, or both.

While the use of fire for food preparation is permitted exclusively in designated barbecue areas of picnic sites, caution must be exercised at all times.

The Department urges the public to exercise vigilance during their outings and avoid engaging in activities that might trigger fires. This includes refraining from using tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks, or flames, such as angle grinders and welding equipment.

In case of encountering smoke or witnessing a fire, immediate action is essential. The public is urged to promptly report incidents to the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112. By acting responsibly and taking preventative measures, we can collectively protect our forests and natural landscapes from the devastating effects of wildfires.