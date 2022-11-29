Record 22 dog attacks in Cyprus in 2022

NewsLocalRecord 22 dog attacks in Cyprus in 2022

The latest attack by a stray dog ​​against a minor and a 55-year-old woman over the weekend has risen the total recorded so far this year to 22.

And this shocking number concerns just the one reported to authorities, head of the Police for Animals Vyron Vyronos told Philenews.

Vyronos also said that a number of stray dogs are wandering free in the streets these days.

And he urged the public not to approach or threaten them in any way.

“When we see an unsupervised animal in a street we should promptly inform the Police so that measures are taken,” he also said.

As for Saturday’s incident in Agios Dometios, Nicosia, he said the Police are indeed looking for a second dog since the one they found and collected seems not to be connected with the attack.

It is similar to the one that attacked the young girl and her neighbor. However, the 55-year-old woman who was slightly injured after trying to help the girl said the dog police have is not the attacker.

By Annie Charalambous
