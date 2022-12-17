Record 21,000 irregular migrants came to Cyprus this year, 7,500 were returned

This was a record year of arrivals of irregular migrants in Cyprus with the total being around 21,000 marking an increase of 82% compared to last year.

At the same time, Cyprus ranks first in terms of migrant returns as regards population proportionality following the establishment of an office in the Interior Ministry focusing just on returns.

The European Commission has praised Cyprus for the 7,500 migrant returns this year – the majority of them voluntarily, according to Philenews.

Ministry insiders said Cyprus is struggling to manage an unprecedented situation that could neither have been predicted nor confronted easily.

The latest figures say it all, afterall, with 94% of the some 21, 000 irregular migrants that have arrived crossing through the divided island’s Green Line. And the remaining 6% coming via the sea.

At the same time, a total of 18,345 applications for political asylum were recorded by the end of October, compared to 10,083 in the same period last year, marking an increase of 82%.

The first country of origin of refugees and irregular migrants is Syria with 3,516 applications (19% of all applications) followed by Nigeria with 2,668 applications (15%).

Then comes migrants from Congo with 2,647 applications (14%), Pakistan with 1,747, Afghanistan with 1,259, and Bangladesh with 1,229; Cameroon 873, Somalia 862, India 581, Nepal 392 and other countries 2571.