Record 16-day heatwave eases in Cyprus

Saturday marks the first day without a yellow warning as the record-breaking 16-day heatwave finally subsides, during which temperatures soared past 40 degrees.

Meteorologist Panayiotis Mouskos told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the last time Cyprus experienced such a prolonged heatwave was back in 2021, with 12 consecutive days of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.

While the scorching air mass responsible for the continuous 40, 42, and occasionally 44-degree temperatures has retreated, Mouskos cautioned that the weather would remain warm, leaving a possibility for these high temperatures to return. He stated, “We will have higher temperature levels for the season again,” predicting that temperatures would range between 38 to 39 degrees over the next 3-4 days.

“The weather will still be hot, though not as intense as in the previous weeks,” he reassured.

As for the likelihood of rain in the upcoming period, Mouskos mentioned that the air mass influencing Cyprus would become slightly unstable starting from tomorrow. He anticipated the presence of clouds in the afternoons and stated, “it is possible that we will also have some rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday in the highlands.”