Reconstruction of Zachouri mosque square in Larnaca completed

The reconstruction of the Zachouri mosque square in Larnaca is now completed while the new municipal market just metres away from the impressive project is to begin operation early in December.

Work for the reconstruction of Zachouri began in September 2020, Philenews reported on Monday.

The Zachouri mosque square which also includes the former Turkish Cypriot market are among the most important monuments of the coastal city.

All buildings around the square have been maintained and upgraded. Among them is a guest house where artists will be hosted.

The cost of the project exceeded €2 million and was co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

At the same time, 20 shops located on the ground floor of the new municipal market should open to the public early in December.

In November, the premises will be handed over to the allocated shopkeepers.