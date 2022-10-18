Recent rain beneficial but early to make conclusions for the whole year -Water Dpt

The rain that fell in Cyprus over the past three days has been beneficial, however, it is still relatively early to make conclusions for the whole year, according to the Water Development Department.

Speaking to philenews, Marios Hadjicostis, chief technical officer of the Department, said that the recent rain was a “good start,” explaining that usually, Cyprus doesn’t see much rainfall in October.

In the past three days, he added, rainfall reached 100 millimetres and as a result, there was a much-needed flow of water in the dams, exceeding two million cubic meters. As he noted this is just 2% of the annual target.

According to data from the Water Development Department, the flow into the dams yesterday was 1.5 million cubic meters, increasing the total water flow in October to 2,006 m.c.m.

The total stored volume is 204.2 million cubic meters, equivalent to 70.2% of the dams’ capacity.

During the corresponding period last year, the total stored volume was 151.3 m.c.m., meaning just 52% of the capacity.

Only the Lefkara dam is near 100% of its capacity with a total stored volume of 92.4% and the dam of Kalopanagiotis with 90.9%.

During the last 24 hours, there has been increased water flow to the dams Kouris, Asprokremmos, Germasogia, and Arminou.