Reactions continue after the appointment of Agathangelou

Following the government’s decision to appoint Dr. Petros Agathangelou, head of the Cyprus Medical Association (CyMA) to the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) board — the state body tasked with overseeing the general health system or Gesy — there has been strong reaction and criticism by health bodies, parties of the opposition but also people who had been close associates of President Anastasiades.

The appointment, however, has caused problems to the operation of the Health Insurance Organization, since at the first meeting of the body, the president Thomas Antoniou stated president but then left the meeting in protest. Furthermore, Melina Pyrgou also resigned from the board and it is also possible that over the coming days, others will follow her example.