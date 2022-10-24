RCB Bank surrenders its license

Cyprus-based Russian Commercial Bank (RCB) on Monday announced that it is surrendering its banking license.

“This is the outcome of a strenuous and professional procedure during which RCB has treated its customers with the utmost respect and undertook all necessary measures and actions in order to ascertain that all its depositors received their money in the smoothest possible way,” the announcement wrote.

“RCB’s exit from banking operations in such an ethical and timely manner constitutes a first in the banking history of the country and reflects its core values of Trust, Responsibility, and Excellence,” the bank noted.

Under its new, transformed, and rebranded capacity, RCB looks forward to continuing its operations in Cyprus and in Europe and thus its support for growth and prosperity, the announcement added.