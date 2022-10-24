InsiderBusinessRCB Bank surrenders its license

RCB Bank surrenders its license

Rcb Bank Cy
Rcb Bank Cy

Cyprus-based Russian Commercial Bank (RCB) on Monday announced that it is surrendering its banking license.

“This is the outcome of a strenuous and professional procedure during which RCB has treated its customers with the utmost respect and undertook all necessary measures and actions in order to ascertain that all its depositors received their money in the smoothest possible way,” the announcement wrote.

“RCB’s exit from banking operations in such an ethical and timely manner constitutes a first in the banking history of the country and reflects its core values of Trust, Responsibility, and Excellence,” the bank noted.

Under its new, transformed, and rebranded capacity, RCB looks forward to continuing its operations in Cyprus and in Europe and thus its support for growth and prosperity, the announcement added.

By gavriella
Previous article
Expert says “it is a matter of time before Covid-19 weakens”
Next article
Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election ‘all about Bibi’

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros