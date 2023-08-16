Rapid police action ensures transfer of allergic shock victim to Protaras clinic

Members of the police swiftly intervened in an incident involving a young girl who suffered from an allergic shock, ensuring her safe transportation to a medical clinic.

The incident occurred on Monday evening while police officers were conducting a routine traffic check in a busy area of Protaras. During their operation, they spotted a vehicle with hazard lights activated and the driver continuously sounding the horn.

As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver informed them that his daughter was in need of urgent medical attention due to an allergic shock.

Subsequently, the officers turned on the sirens on their police vehicle to create a safe passage, escorting the vehicle to the nearest clinic. There, the young girl received the medical care she required.

The father of the underage girl expressed his gratitude towards the police officers for their swift and effective response.