Rainfall remains at just 12% of average in July

Rainfall remains at just 12% of average in July

October rainfall so far at 26% of average for the month

Only 12% of the average rainfall has been recorded in Republic-controlled areas from July 1 to July 10, according to data from the Meteorology Department.

As stated, the average total rainfall during the same period amounted to 0.3 millimetres, significantly lower than the normal rainfall for the entire month, which is 2.6 millimetres.

Until July 10, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Saittas with 20.8 millimetres, and in Kellaki with 9 millimetres. In these areas, rainfall reaches 257% and 643% respectively, compared to the normal levels for the month.

Since October, rainfall has reached 90% of the average for the period. In Nicosia, Polis Chrysochous, and Lythrodontas regions, rainfall has exceeded 100% of the normal levels.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
