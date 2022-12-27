NewsLocalRain – isolated and local - is on the way but not...

Rain – isolated and local – is on the way but not before Thursday

Showers and dust on Friday

Rain – isolated and local – is on the way but not before Thursday, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

Specifically, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the sky will be partly cloudy and on Thursday and Friday isolated local rain will fall.

The temperature will rise slightly on Wednesday and record a slight fall by Friday but be above average for the season, anyway.

As for Tuesday, plenty of sunshine all day long is the forecast.

Winds will be easterly to north-easterly, mainly moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over a smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in all coastal areas and 8 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
