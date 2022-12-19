Rain is on the way, along with drop in temperature  

NewsLocalRain is on the way, along with drop in temperature  

Low pressure is expected to hit Cyprus as from Tuesday with rain on the way along with a drop in the temperature, according to the island’s Met Service.

Monday will be mostly sunny and fine with the temperature reaching 23 C inland and in all coastal areas and 16 C in the mountains.

Come Tuesday, though, the weather will be initially partly cloudy but will gradually become mainly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with intermittent showers and isolated thunderstorms. In the high peaks of Troodos mountain light snow is likely to fall.

The temperature will gradually drop to reach the season’s average.

By Annie Charalambous
