Rain and thunderstorms expected in the next days

The weather on Sunday will initially be mainly fine, but locally, in the western and northern coastal areas, occasional increased cloudiness is expected, and isolated showers or thunderstorms may occur in northern and northeastern coastal regions.

Gradually, from midday onwards, isolated showers and thunderstorms are anticipated.

Winds will be initially southwesterly to northwesterly, locally variable, light to moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort, becoming locally moderate, reaching 4 Beaufort, and occasionally strong, up to 5 Beaufort, especially in the southwest and southern coastal areas later on.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to around 35 degrees Celsius inland, around 32 in the southeast, east, and northern coastal areas, around 31 in the remaining coastal areas, and around 26 degrees Celsius in the higher mountains.

On Monday, the weather will be intermittently mostly cloudy, with local rain showers and isolated thunderstorms expected. Tuesday will be mainly sunny, but locally increased cloudiness developing in the afternoon could lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms, primarily in areas south of the Troodos mountains. Wednesday’s weather will be mostly sunny.