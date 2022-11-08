Race is on for Cyprus’ new Orthodox Archbishop, four are the main candidates

Now that head of Cyprus‘ dominant Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, has passed away the race is on for his successor who is expected to be enthroned just after Christmas.

The likeliest successors to the throne are Limassol Bishop Athanasios, Bishop of Tamasos Isaias, Paphos Bishop Georgios and Morphou Bishop Neophytos.

A recent opinion poll had given Athanasios a firm lead followed by Isaias but elections are unpredictable-especially the one for the Archbishopric throne.

Philenews reported on Tuesday Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew who is to come to Cyprys for the first time for the late Archbishop’s funeral on Saturday is likely to play a role in the upcoming election.

The head of an estimated 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide had Archbishop Chrysostomos’ support in the recognition of the Ukrainian Church’s independence after it broke from Moscow in 2020.

The ruling body of the Cypriot Orthodox Church, the Holy Synod, had agreed by a majority to recognize the independence of the Church in Ukraine, though some voted against, threatening a rift.

Up until Saturday, the suitors to the throne are not expected, at least publicly, to proceed with moves that would be considered either disrespectful or insulting to the memory of the late Archbishop.

But it is taken for granted that behind-the-scenes moves which began even before the death of the ailing Chrysostomos II will continue.

Afterall, it is a well-known secreta that supporters of potential candidates have already began a pre-election campaign.