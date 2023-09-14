Pyla: ‘If the UN stand in our way, we will not be held responsible,’ T/C minister says

The regime in the occupied north is determined to proceed with the construction of the Arsos-Pyla road, “transport minister” Erhan Arikli said.

Speaking during a meeting with the “Association of Culture and Solidarity” in Turkey, Arikli expressed the hope that the United Nations would not hinder their efforts, stating, “If they stand in our way, we will not be held responsible.”

According to reports from the Turkish Cypriot press, Arikli argued that the proposed road is a lifeline for Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla. He reiterated their commitment to its construction, citing substantial support from their “motherland,” Turkey.

While construction work on the road had temporarily halted to allow for diplomatic negotiations, it resumed on Monday in occupied Arsos.

Arikli expressed his optimism that the United Nations would not obstruct their progress once the works reached the buffer zone. He remarked, “The UN’s duty is not to confront us with brute force but merely to take notes. We have documented recent attacks on our soldiers in the Nicosia buffer zone in recent days. We await the UN’s investigation. For now, we remain silent, but we will not forget. Neither Turkey is the same as the old Turkey, nor the ‘TRNC’ is the same as the old ‘TRNC,'” he said.

“We are not compliant sheep,” Arikli asserted.

On Friday, August 18, 2023, personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side assaulted a group of international peacekeepers inside the buffer zone near Pyla, in the Larnaca district. The altercation occurred as the peacekeepers tried to obstruct crews building a road to link the Turkish-occupied village of Arsos with the mixed village of Pyla.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, members of the UN Security Council condemned the incidents that took place in the UN-patrolled buffer zone.

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side have asserted that the planned road is being built for “humanitarian purposes,” while the Republic of Cyprus effectively views it as a breach of its territorial integrity and a violation of the UN-maintained status quo.

