NewsLocalPupil,18, tells court he sold weed, meth to classmates to buy car

Pupil,18, tells court he sold weed, meth to classmates to buy car

Dealing
Dealing

An 18-year-old pupil appeared before Limassol District Court on Friday to answer charges related to drug possession, dealing, and money laundering.

The 18-year-old was arrested on May 20. Members of the drug squad (Ykan) stopped a car driven by a 34-year-old woman with the 18-year-old as a passenger for inspection. A search was then conducted at the residence of the 18-year-old under a judicial warrant, where they seized €4,725 in cash, cannabis seeds, 15 grams of cannabis, and 10 grams of crystal meth.

The 18-year-old was apprehended and questioned by Ykan officers and admitted he had been selling drugs to his peers at school and his friends to save up for a car.

As the offences for which he is accused were committed when he was under 18 years old, he appeared before a juvenile court, which ordered his release on conditions.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cabinet approves holiday subsidy plan for low-income pensioners
Next article
G/C, T/C organisations to hold parallel marches demanding solution, more checkpoints

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros