Pupil,18, tells court he sold weed, meth to classmates to buy car

An 18-year-old pupil appeared before Limassol District Court on Friday to answer charges related to drug possession, dealing, and money laundering.

The 18-year-old was arrested on May 20. Members of the drug squad (Ykan) stopped a car driven by a 34-year-old woman with the 18-year-old as a passenger for inspection. A search was then conducted at the residence of the 18-year-old under a judicial warrant, where they seized €4,725 in cash, cannabis seeds, 15 grams of cannabis, and 10 grams of crystal meth.

The 18-year-old was apprehended and questioned by Ykan officers and admitted he had been selling drugs to his peers at school and his friends to save up for a car.

As the offences for which he is accused were committed when he was under 18 years old, he appeared before a juvenile court, which ordered his release on conditions.