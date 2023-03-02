NewsLocalHigh dust concentrations all day long in Cyprus on Thursday

High dust concentrations all day long in Cyprus on Thursday

Dust
Dust

The public is warned that high concentrations of dust will be observed in the atmosphere all day long in Cyprus on Thursday.

And that those belonging to vulnerable groups should avoid going outdoors, Philenews reports citing the air quality monitoring network operated by the department of labour inspection.

Health experts believe the small dust particles are likely to have a negative impact on human health and employers were also called to take appropriate measures for their employees. Especially those employees working in open spaces.

The latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 7 am were:

Nicosia 69.2 μg/m3, Limassol 65.8 μg/m3, Larnaca, 63.5 μg/m3, Paralimni 64.1 μg/m3, Paphos 56.3 μg/m3, Zygi 46.7 μg/m3 Agia Marina Xyliatou 42.4 μg/m3.

According to the Mediterranean island’s relevant legislation, the limit not to be exceeded is set for daily average concentrations of 50 μg/m3.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Man, 37, arrested after interception of vessel with migrants off Cape Greco
Next article
New Greek transport minister takes over, promises train crash answers

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros