High dust concentrations all day long in Cyprus on Thursday

The public is warned that high concentrations of dust will be observed in the atmosphere all day long in Cyprus on Thursday.

And that those belonging to vulnerable groups should avoid going outdoors, Philenews reports citing the air quality monitoring network operated by the department of labour inspection.

Health experts believe the small dust particles are likely to have a negative impact on human health and employers were also called to take appropriate measures for their employees. Especially those employees working in open spaces.

The latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 7 am were:

Nicosia 69.2 μg/m3, Limassol 65.8 μg/m3, Larnaca, 63.5 μg/m3, Paralimni 64.1 μg/m3, Paphos 56.3 μg/m3, Zygi 46.7 μg/m3 Agia Marina Xyliatou 42.4 μg/m3.

According to the Mediterranean island’s relevant legislation, the limit not to be exceeded is set for daily average concentrations of 50 μg/m3.