Public row between Health Minister, Permanent Secretary could soon lead to Cabinet reshuffle

President Nikos Christodoulides has opted to take the mediation path in the very public and quite embarrassing public row between his Health Minister and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

But a government reshuffle is just around the corner if cooperation between Minister Popi Kanari and high-ranking officer Christina Yiannaki fails to prevail soon, Philenews reported on Friday citing insiders.

One also said Christodoulides is closely monitoring the situation in the Health Ministry so as to come back in the Autumn with more specific moves if the toxic situation remains the same.

Such as: either the removal of the Minister or the transfer to another Ministry of the Permanent Secretary or either both or neither.

The two women on Thursday were summoned to the Presidential Palace following a war of words over Yiannaki’s qualifications.

Kanari, who became the Minister in March under the new Christodoulides Cabinet, has called on Yiannaki to provide proof of her dentistry degree from Cairo university, as well as proof that she could speak English.

Yiannaki has so far refused to do either and went on the attack saying the Ministr was trying to undermine her.

