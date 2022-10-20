Public prosecutor to investigate possible omissions in brucellosis scandal

At the decision of the Public Service Commission, Christodoulos Pipis, head of the island’s Veterinary Services, has been suspended for three months, while an investigation is in progress for possible disciplinary misconduct.

At the proposal of the Agriculture Minister, on October 4, the cabinet appointed a public prosecutor to carry out the investigation and investigate possible omissions, negligence, and delay during the exercise of the duty of the Veterinary Services’ officials.

As soon as the Agriculture Ministry was informed about the brucellosis on 29/3/2022, clear instructions were given so that the Veterinary Services would manage the issue and so that all measures provided by the relevant legislation would be taken to safeguard public health and the health of animals.

Subsequently, the Veterinary Services were repeatedly asked whether they had proceeded with the necessary actions and Christodoulos Pipis was vaguely assuring that everything was done according to the book.

A report by Phileleftheros followed on 13/5/2022 entitled: “Cyprus in quarantine due to brucellosis,” noting that the whole management of the issue left the Veterinary Services exposed.

So, the Agriculture Ministry decided to carry out an investigation which concluded that there had been a 46-day delay in the analysis of samples and as a result, the problem expanded, and some 1200 cows had to be slaughtered.