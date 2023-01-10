Public hospitals overcrowded amidst increasing flu, coronavirus admissions

Public hospitals struggle to cope amidst increasing admissions of patients with coronavirus and other respiratory infections such as influenza.

Speaking to CYBC radio, the spokesman of the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy), Charalambos Harilaou, said the pulmonology and pathology wards in public hospitals are overcrowded.

Harilaou noted that due to increased admissions, patients with viral infections are being transferred to other wards. He assured, however, that plans are constantly being adjusted and that the situation in the hospitals is manageable.

Regarding coronavirus admissions, Harilaou noted that currently 96 patients are hospitalised, of which six are intubated and ten are in intensive care units.

Also speaking on CyBC radio, the President of the Cyprus Paediatric Society, Michael Anastasiades, stressed that the outbreak of respiratory infections is being prolonged, as children are returning to schools after the Christmas holidays.

Concluding, Anastasiades urged parents not to take their children to school if they are sick, to prevent the transmission of viral infections.

