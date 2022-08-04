Public deliberation about draft bill on mountainous areas

The Interior Ministry announced that from 3 until 31 August, a public deliberation will take place about the draft bill on Cyprus’s mountainous areas.

The purpose of the bill is to legally settle issues regarding the definition of mountainous areas and the balance between development and protection of the mountains.

Furthermore, a Committee to Monitor the Implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Mountainous Communities is established.

Any comments/suggestions must be submitted by 31 August 2022 at [email protected]