NewsLocalPublic deliberation about draft bill on mountainous areas

Public deliberation about draft bill on mountainous areas

Mountains
Mountains

The Interior Ministry announced that from 3 until 31 August, a public deliberation will take place about the draft bill on Cyprus’s mountainous areas.

The purpose of the bill is to legally settle issues regarding the definition of mountainous areas and the balance between development and protection of the mountains.

Furthermore, a Committee to Monitor the Implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Mountainous Communities is established.

Any comments/suggestions must be submitted by 31 August 2022 at  [email protected]

By gavriella
Previous article10 years in prison for the father of seven
Next articleBuffer Sessions Vol.1 at the Home For Cooperation on August 5

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros