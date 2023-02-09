Prountzos is Mavroyiannis’ finance minister – if elected president in Sunday’s run-off election

Three days before Sunday’s run-off election, presidential candidates Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides are getting ready for the one and only debate on Omega TV Channel on Friday evening. The debate will air at 9:15pm.

In last Sunday’s first round election, Christodoulides – backed by Diko, Edek and Dipa took 32.04 per cent of the votes and opposition Akel-supported Mavroyiannis trailed behind with 29.59 per cent.

At the same time, Mavroyiannis has already announced his finance minister – if elected – in a bid to appease those voters concerned over his support by the left-wing party. Because Akel’s record on the economy when they were last in power is far from appealing.

The one chosen by Mavroyiannis to lead the economy is Charalambos Prountzos who is Managing Partner of Prountzos & Prountzos LLC–EY Law, a member firm of EY Global since April 2017.

Insiders told Philenews that individuals with a specific profile were seriously considered.

Specifically, they had to be centrists to centre-right-wingers, knowledgeable and experienced enough in economic issues and with a broad acceptance. Akel-affiliated potential candidates were ruled out.