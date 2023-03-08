Protests over deadly Greek train crash spread to Nicosia (PHOTOS)

Tens of protesters gathered outside the Greek embassy in Nicosia on Tuesday to demonstrate over government inaction that led to the train crash in Tembi which killed 57 people, including two young Cypriots.

The demonstration started around 5 pm. Protesters stood outside the embassy holding banners bearing slogans such as “privatisations kill” and “no tolerance for the crime of the oligarchy.”

The conservative New Democracy government in Greece is drawing criticism from citizens and political parties of the opposition over its inaction to fix the country’s ailing railway system.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of working Greeks staged a national walkout to protest over the country’s deadliest rail disaster.

They say years of neglect, underinvestment and understaffing – a legacy of Greece’s decade-long debt crisis and neoliberal policies – are to blame.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose four-year term expires in July, has blamed the crash mainly on human error and deficiencies, he and his allies say have not been fixed over the past decades.

Greece sold its state-owned railway operator, now called Hellenic Train, to Italy’s state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 during its debt crisis. The sale was a term in the country’s bailout agreements with the European Union and the Washington-based International Monetary Fund.

