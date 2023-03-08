NewsLocalProtests over deadly Greek train crash spread to Nicosia (PHOTOS)

Protests over deadly Greek train crash spread to Nicosia (PHOTOS)

Cache 728x3000 Analog Medium 1673543 248468 832023
Cache 728x3000 Analog Medium 1673543 248468 832023

Tens of protesters gathered outside the Greek embassy in Nicosia on Tuesday to demonstrate over government inaction that led to the train crash in Tembi which killed 57 people, including two young Cypriots.

The demonstration started around 5 pm. Protesters stood outside the embassy holding banners bearing slogans such as “privatisations kill” and “no tolerance for the crime of the oligarchy.”

Cache 1500x3000 Analog Medium 1673539 263151 832023

The conservative New Democracy government in Greece is drawing criticism from citizens and political parties of the opposition over its inaction to fix the country’s ailing railway system.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of working Greeks staged a national walkout to protest over the country’s deadliest rail disaster.

They say years of neglect, underinvestment and understaffing – a legacy of Greece’s decade-long debt crisis and neoliberal policies – are to blame.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose four-year term expires in July, has blamed the crash mainly on human error and deficiencies, he and his allies say have not been fixed over the past decades.

Greece sold its state-owned railway operator, now called Hellenic Train, to Italy’s state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 during its debt crisis. The sale was a term in the country’s bailout agreements with the European Union and the Washington-based International Monetary Fund.

Read more:

Tens of thousands of Greeks take to the streets over deadly train crash (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Tens of thousands of Greeks take to the streets over rail disaster (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros