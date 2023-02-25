Protests and events in Limassol, Nicosia to mark one year since Russia’s Ukraine invasion

Russians and Ukrainians living in Cyprus on Friday night held rallies both in Limassol and Nicosia protesting the February 24 war in Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

These were organized by the Russian Anti-War Community in Cyprus and the message sent out was that they oppose the ongoing criminal and inhuman war.

At the same time, Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides has strongly condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine stressing that Cyprus itself is a victim of foreign invasion.

The anti-war protest in Nicosia took place outside the Russian Embassy and was followed by a march to the Eleftheria square.

In Limassol, the protest started outside the Russian Consulate and continued with a march to the Limassol pier.

The protesters held flags of Ukraine and shouted slogans for an end to the war and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Parallel to the protest in Limassol, the city’s Ukrainian community organized a different anti-war event at an arts center with an artistic program.

It included a film screening, a photography exhibition and a painting exhibition.