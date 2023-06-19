Protesting farmers to upset traffic in Nicosia blocking roads with tractors

NewsLocalProtesting farmers to upset traffic in Nicosia blocking roads with tractors

Farmers are to upset traffic in Nicosia on Monday when they get to protest against the proposal to further limit the use of hazardous pesticides across the European Union.

The demonstrators with their tractors will kick off their protest at around 10:30am along Spyros Kyprianou Avenue – from the area of ​​Jumbo Lakatameia – to the Orphanides traffic lights.

There, they will join another batch of demonstrators and head down through Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue until they reach the intersection with busy Athalassa Avenue.

Afterwards, they will move along Athalassa Avenue, up to Strovolos Avenue and then follow the route to the Presidential Palace.

Then, from the traffic lights at the intersection of Demosthenes Severis and Grivas Dighenis avenues they will pass in front of the Ministry of Finance, the Greek Embassy and end up on Byron Avenue in front of the EU House.

During the gathering there, the avenue will be closed to traffic and drivers are urged to follow the instructions of the police.

The farmers argue that such a policy by the EU will spell the end of many farms.

And, by extension, this will lead to the accumulation of fuel on the ground and consequently to more fires.

The proposed changes are because heavy use of fertilizers and pesticides have led to levels of nitrogen oxides in the soil and water – higher than EU regulations allow.

By Annie Charalambous
